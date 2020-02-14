Deputy President William Ruto's office has been dragged in the Ksh39 billion fake tender deal that led to the arrest of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

Reports have indicated that police visited the building and recovered copies of the documents that Echesa had allegedly given to the investors.

The former CS was reportedly in the process of defrauding foreigners Ksh39 billion claiming he who help them secure the tender to supply the government with military equipment.

Speaking to the media, the foreigners claimed they had been taken to a boardroom in the office of the Deputy President more than twice during negotiations.

Documents presented showed the tender award was signed by the Ministry of Defense and all the documents had seals and stamps from the ministry.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa

According to the foreigners, Echesa's team, which allegedly included a general identified as Juma, used top of the range vehicles all with military number plates.

Promised meeting with DP

The foreign investors also claimed that Echesa promised them a meeting with the Deputy President to finalize the deal.

Echesa was arrested on Thursday by DCI detectives as he met with the foreigners and taken to the DCI for grilling.

The detectives claimed they had recovered crucial documents in Echesa's Range Rover which was impounded by sleuths from the Special Service Unit.

Ex-Sports CS Rshid Echesa

The former Sports CS was arrested together with Clifford Okoth, Kennedy Oyoo and Daniel Otieno, who were all in the DP's boardroom negotiating with the foreigners.

DCI George Kinoti confirmed that all those named in the documents will be questioned, including Defence CS Monica Juma who signature allegedly appear in the documents.