Police have dropped all charges against a South African man, Arie Dampers, who is employed by Deputy President William Ruto.

Dampers is the manager at the DP's farm in Taita Taveta County which was flagged for illegal water connections.

The farm manager was arrested earlier in the month, however, Taita-Taveta Water and Sewerage Company (Tavevo) did not prefer specific charges against the individual.

Lack of evidence

Taveta Deputy Police Commander Lawrence Marwa told reporters that they were forced to drop all charges against him also because there was no evidence against him.

"We have no evidence to charge Dampers over illegal connection of water in the farm. In fact, the management of the farm has its own water connection contrary to claims from certain quarters.

"If the county government has new evidence against the official, let them bring it to us for action. For now, we have no evidence to charge the official and the administration should stop shifting blame," Marwa stated.

DP Ruto's Kisima Farm spreads over 1,000 acres in Mata village, Taveta constituency and he had been accused by villagers of routing the water supply to the expansive farm at their expense.