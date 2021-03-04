A section of Tanga Tanga MPs on Thursday got into an altercation with police after one of them was allegedly assaulted.

The MPs were seen in a heated argument with the law enforcers where one of the MPs accused an officer of orchestrating an attack on him.

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir alleged that the police chief had organized for a group of goons to attack him.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika were also seen engaging the police in the argument.

It took the intervention of a senior officer to disperse the angry politicians and the law enforcers who had gathered to defend their colleague.

MP Korir was a chief agent during the London Ward by-election.