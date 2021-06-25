Driver airlifted to Nairobi after crashing on Day 1 of WRC Safari Rally

Popularly known as Tej, the driver's car took a nose dive just after a high speed jump at the Kedong SS3 stage of Friday's route.

His navigator, Zimbabwean Gareth Dawe suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Organizers confirmed that both Tej and his navigator were in good health and had only been airlifted to Nairobi for a check up.

Tej, a driver in the rally's RC2 class, started at position 15 of the day's line-up at 7:52 am.

The Kedong bend proved challenging for a number of drivers with Sohanjeet Puee and his navigator Adnan Din (Car 47) having been the first to crash at the tricky bend.