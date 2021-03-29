Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday gave an update on the progress of marking the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam sheets.

This year's KCPE candidates sat for the exams and concluded them last week.

CS Magoha confirmed that marking of their papers had already began and nearly 50 per cent had already been marked.

He stated that KCPE 2020 exam marking is at 35%.

Prof. Magoha spoke while supervising the collection of exam papers for the ongoing KCSE exams.

He urged centre managers to ensure they use school buses to collect and drop exams from containers saying they shouldn't use private vehicles or motorcycles.