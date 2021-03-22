Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha officially kicked off the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations on Monday.

Various stakeholders in the education sector become witnesses at various schools in the country as candidates took their first exam of the season.

The exams will be taking place for the next four days even as students from other classes proceed for their holiday.

The Class 8 candidates begun with the Mathematics paper on Monday morning under tight security and Covid-19 prevention measures.

According to the timetable, from 11:30 to 1:10 pm they will sit for the English Language paper, and wind up day 1 with English Composition at 2:30 pm

There are 1,187,517 candidates sitting for the exam.

KNEC Chairman John Onsati and ⁦Education DG Elyas Abdi supervise KCPE 2020 exam materials distribution at Mombasa Sub-County container

Basic Education PS Julius Jwan supervises KCPE 2020 examination materials distribution at Kisii Central container

Distribution of Day One #KCPE2020 examination materials at Narok North container

University Education and Research PS Simon Nabukwesi supervises KCPE 2020 examination materials distribution at Westlands container

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia supervises distribution of KCPE 2020 examination materials at the KNEC Kisumu Container

Education CS Prof George Magoha supervises exam materials distribution at the Thika West container