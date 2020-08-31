Education CS George Magoha on Monday admitted that the government did not have capacity to put in place infrastructure that would ensure social distancing when schools reopen in January 2021.

The CS said the government was hoping that social distancing would not be needed by January 2021 but stated that all pupils and students would be required to wear their masks at all times.

"We do not have the capacity to enforce social distancing in boarding schools because that would mean doubling or tripling the bed capacity in these schools. We are hoping we will not need social distancing in January. This is not a Magoha problem so we are working together as we observe how the virus behaves," Magoha said.

The Education CS added that his Ministry was considering reopening schools earlier than January for class 8 candidates to sit their KCPE exams.

"What we have considered is having a day routine for the exam-taking students especially for those in Class 8. Social distancing would be easy to achieve. The idea if that they will sit their exams and later go home. But we are still consulting with other stakeholders to find a solution on what happens as they await the afternoon."

"In standard 8 we have 1.2 million children waiting to take exams while in Form 4 we have 750,000, assuming that we were able to get them to do exams, what then happens to standard 8 because we do not have the capacity for them to go to the next class. This is what we are working on with stakeholders," the Education CS stated.