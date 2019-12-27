You would be wrong to think that our politicians had it all when growing up. Some of them like Senator Kipchumba Murkomen went through a simple life as portrayed in one of the photos that he shared on his twitter handle on Friday.

The Senator shared a never seen before photo of what Christmas was like to him and his family in the 80s and Kenyans couldn't help but get thrilled.

On the photo, little Murkomen stands beside his younger sibling with their mom standing behind them. Their father, on the other hand, poses while holding a radio cassette which was quite a big deal back in the 80s and 90s.

Murkomen TBT photo (Twitter)

“Christmas season 1987. Mum holding me with my follower Amos. Dad holding his precious machine” Murkomen captioned his throwback photo.

See what Kenyans on twitter had to say in regards to the photo:

Kipchumba Murkomen excites fans with rare photo of his childhood