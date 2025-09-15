NCBA Golf Series: 15-year-old Cherono emerges winner at Royal as more golfers qualify for grand finale

Teenage sensation Cherono Kipkorir punched above her weight to emerge the Overall Gross Lady Winner during the Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series on Saturday, September 14, 2025.

The 15-year-old, who won this leg of the series during the 2021 edition, carded an impressive 79 strokes playing off handicap 7 to floor the ladies on the course and book her spot for the Grand Finale set to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club on November 28, 2025.

Kevin Juma, the 2025 Royal Nairobi Golf Club Champion, played to his status and emerged the Overall Men Winner after scoring 71 off handicap 2, joining Cherono on the list of golfers heading to the finale, from a field of 263 golfers that turned up at Royal.

Brian Gachuba (handicap 6) emerged the Division One winner with 39 points as John Juma (handicap 19) and Flora Mutahi (handicap 24) won the men and lady Division Two titles with 44 points a-piece. Tribhovan Chavda won the Division Three title after carding 43 points.

Cherise Wachira (handicap 11) posted 37 points to emerge the junior winner and also make the list of six who will represent the club at Muthaiga in November, the others being Cherono, Kevin Juma, John Juma, Mutahi, and Chavda.

Alex Kiome and Joseph Mokaya were the guest and staff winners respectively, scoring 38 and 36 points in that order.

Tesha Magira in action during Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series. She was the leg's Division Three Winner last year

Apart from winning the junior title, Wachira also had the longest drive among ladies as Collins Too took the honors among men. Hesbon Odumbe and Mary Cox hit closest to the pin.

NCBA Kenya Managing Director James Gossip said: "Congratulations to the winners for the day. I hope everyone enjoyed today even as we gear toward the grand finale at Muthaiga. AT NCBA, we will continue giving golfers a platform to grow not just on the course, but also in life.”

Overall Gross Men Kevin Juma is awarded by the NCBA Kenya Managing Director James Gossip after triumphing at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series

Action in the series now heads to Nanyuki Golf Club on Saturday, September 20, where more golfers will be looking to secure their spots in the grand finale as the series enters the homestretch.