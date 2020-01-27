Embakasi East MP Babu Owino's supporters on Monday morning made a chaotic entrance at a Nairobi Court where the legislator is expected to attend court for a bail hearing.

Unlike on Monday last week when the MP took plea, the court room was on Monday filled with a chaotic crowd who had come in solidarity with Babu.

At one time, a supporter shouted down a prosecutor from the DPP's office, prompting the magistrate to order for his immediate arrest.

The rowdy crowd did not help the case for the MP as the family of DJ Evolve, the victim in the case where Babu is charged with attempted murder - opposed his bail application claiming they were likely to face a security threat from him and his supporters if he was freed.

The court session is ongoing.