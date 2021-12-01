Kenyan boy recovers after Uhuru paid for his Sh5 million surgery [Photo]

Baby Ethan had been stuck in India where he was undergoing treatment after having fallen head first from the first floor of an apartment while playing.

Kevin Otiende, a close friend of the family, has now revealed that the young boy is back to enjoying normal life with his peers.

Doctors performed a surgery on baby Ethan and implanted a special device in his heart to stop him from suffering seizures. The impact of the fall would cause the child up to 40 violent seizures per day.

“The surgery was successful. He now has a special device implanted in his heart that stops the attacks. I was thrilled to find him healthy, doing his homework, before we shared a meal. His life is now fully back to normal. And God, indeed, sits on His throne,” Otiende expressed.

He recalled how Ethan’s mother came to him for help in 2019, a year after she had tried her best to raise the money for her son’s surgery.

“His Mum came to my office in November of 2019, a year after the accident, and we tried everything to raise the Ksh 5 million required for him to have special surgery in India. Nothing seemed to work.

“When I first visited the boy, he literally suffered a seizure immediately after I arrived. It was bad. One day, we wrote a letter to President Kenyatta, and he literally cleared the boy's bill on the same day he got the letter,” he narrated.

The news of President Kenyatta’s intervention was announced by Kenya’s Embassy in India.