The Kenyan media fraternity is mourning the passing of former Citizen TV journalist Jacques Masea who died while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Masea had been missing from Sunday before he was finally found unconscious at his house on Tuesday.

He was rushed to KNH but unfortunately did not make it. The cause of death was not immediately ascertained.

At the time of his death, Masea was working at the Ministry of Lands where he moved after his former boss, Farida Karoney, was appointed the ministry's CS.

His former colleagues at Citizen TV took to social media where they mourned him a great professional.

"Ok....where do i even start Masea , Our advisor,a friend,former colleague...we had plans ..You would look out for us whenever we wanted to make decisions on matters finance..our confidante...I am broken Masea.. Clearly this world is not our home,When we needed help you were quick to assist and made us feel special ....You were a rare kind Masea i bet heaven is all smiles...you will be missed by many," Citizen TV swahili anchor Lulu Hassan said.