A former police officer was arrested following an intricate scheme which involved impersonating Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

The ex-officer, Kennedy Ooga Onsongo used his registered mobile phone number to contact the office of the Administration Police Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Edward Mbugua pretending to be the governor.

Onsongo and another former officer, one Declarn Odongo Oyugi, used the Governor's name to negotiate for reinstatement.

Their plan seemed to succeed as they were given an appointment with the DIG scheduled for April 6, 2021.

According to court papers, the hoax was uncovered during the meeting at AP headquarters in Nairobi when Onsongo's phone number was discovered to have been the same one as the one believed to have been Governor Ongwae's.

The two were presented before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Jane Kamau who released them on bail.