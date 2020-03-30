A report by the Kenya Covid 19 Technical Task Force has predicted an exponential growth in the rise of corona virus cases over the coming month unless drastic measures are implemented.

The report prepared by experts indicated that unless urgent measures were taken, there would be at least 10,000 coronavirus cases by end of April and 5000 by mid April.

The experts have advised the government to move with speed and categogize Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale counties as hotspots.

The report further calls for a ban on movement out of the hotspot counties as a way of minimizing spread to other counties.

The report hailed the government's recent measures including introduction of social distancing, ban of foreign travel, and mandatory ban for travelers as an important inhibitor that will delay the countdown to the first 1000 cases.

Kenya has so far recorded 42 cases of the virus with one person recovering while two others have succumbed to complications related to the disease.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday indicated that there were 2050 people who are on mandatory quarantine after jetting into the country in the past fourteen days.