Ezra Chiloba appointed as Director General of Communications Authority [Full Statement]

Chiloba is a policy consultant and Principle Partner with Chil and Kemp consultancy and an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

He is the immediate former Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Chiloba holds an undergraduate degree in Law from the University of Nairobi a Master of Arts degree from Central European University in Hungary and a Master of Science degree in Program Management from University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

A post graduate diploma in law holder from the Kenya School of Law, Chiloba also holds a certificate in Blockchain strategy program from Said Business School at University of Oxford.

He holds further training in Corporate Governance, Projects Management, Collaborative Leadership and in Monitoring and Evaluation.

Chiloba previously worked as a Team Leader and Deputy Chief of Party with Development Alternative Inc.

He was previously a Projects Analyst in charge of governance, electoral systems and processes with the United Nations Development Program in Nairobi.

As a new graduate in Law Chiloba started his career as a Program Officer with the Center for Minority Rights and Development and later joined South Consulting as a Research and Coordination Officer.