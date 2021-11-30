Famous 2NK driver lands lucrative job in Nyeri County Government

Governor Mutahi Kahiga on Tuesday, November 30 appreciated Muthoni's moral duty terming his actions as heroic and courageous.

"I wish to celebrate John Maina Muthoni, formerly of 2NK, a heroic driver who courageously reported students upon realizing that they were smoking bhang and drinking alcohol.

Drugs abuse is a crime that breaks the hearts of many parents and ruins the lives of many young men and women and we condemn it at the highest level.

My government will offer him a position as a driver in one of our departments," Kahiga stated.

Muthoni was transporting students from Nyeri to Nairobi for their mid-term break. After failing to contain the rowdy and highly intoxicated students, the driver resorted to driving them to the nearby police station.

The 14 students (seven boys and seven girls) jumped from the windows of the moving matatu before Muthoni could reach the report desk. A few days later, in his own Facebook account, Muthoni reported that he was sacked.

On Saturday, November 20, the popular transport based sacco stated Muthoni was facing a disciplinary case on a separate issue.

"We appreciate Muthoni's initiative of taking the vehicle with the students to the police station, which in fact had the blessings of the board after he reported the matter before going to the police station.

He however had issues of non remittance of the owner's funds, which had been fare paid but unremitted, the statement read in part.

When he appeared before the board, Muthoni agreed to clear with his employer after which he would resume his normal duties.