2NK deny firing driver who drove drunk students to police station

On Saturday, November 20 social media was agog with the rumour of the purported disengagement of the driver.

Taking to their Facebook page, the popular transport based sacco, stated Muthoni was facing a disciplinary case on a separate issue.

"We appreciate Muthoni's initiative of taking the vehicle with the students to the police station, which in fact had the blessings of the board after he reported the matter before going to the police station.

He however had issues of non remittance of the owner's funds, which had been fare paid but unremitted, the statement read in part.

When he appeared before the board, Muthoni agreed to clear with his employer after which he would resume his normal duties.

"When confronted about the issue for rectification, he argued with the Stage controller, promoting his summon to the board for clarification, where he appeared and he infact committed to go clear with his employer, after which he would resume his duties," 2NK clarified.

Unruly students

Muthoni was transporting students from Nyeri to Nairobi for their mid-term break. After failing to contain the rowdy and highly intoxicated students, the driver resorted to driving them to the nearby police station.

The 14 students (seven boys and seven girls) jumped from the windows of the moving matatu before Muthoni could reach the report desk. A few days later, in his own Facebook account, Muthoni reported that he was sacked.

Following rumours that Muthoni was dismissed from his job, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti noted with grave concern the unfolding development.