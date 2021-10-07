Find out why Millicent Omanga is trending

The tag "Millicent Omanga" is yet again a trending topic on Twitter following allegations from roadside chips vendor Bevalyne Kwamboka that she had not received any cash to upgrade her business as the nominated senator had earlier stated.
In a tweet, Kwamboka stated; "For clarification, team @MillicentOmanga only bought waru za 350 came out of the vehicle with 5 umbrellas, took photos returned them and gave out one and two aprons. Hiyo mambo ya cash haikua plus stock ni ya 350. Hizo waru gunia kubwa i had bought and started the day."
Early this week, Senator Omanga put out a tweet indicating that her team visited Bevalyne business premise and provided her with stock, cash and other material to support her business.
"Bevalyne Kwamboka is now sorted. Umbrella, cash and stock to boost her hustle. Mvua au jua haitamharibia biashara tena. Now let's go eat those chips," the former Jubilee diehard boasted.
Kwamboka was thrust into the limelight after she shared photos of herself in her kiosk and angry KOT reacted negatively due to her green dress which they termed as too short for work.
She responded to the hate saying, "those questioning my dress in my business, get this clear, I got to school in the morning and attend classes and later come to sell chips. Do you want me to go to class with an apron?”
