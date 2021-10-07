Find out why Millicent Omanga is trending

In a tweet, Kwamboka stated; "For clarification, team @MillicentOmanga only bought waru za 350 came out of the vehicle with 5 umbrellas, took photos returned them and gave out one and two aprons. Hiyo mambo ya cash haikua plus stock ni ya 350. Hizo waru gunia kubwa i had bought and started the day."

Early this week, Senator Omanga put out a tweet indicating that her team visited Bevalyne business premise and provided her with stock, cash and other material to support her business.

"Bevalyne Kwamboka is now sorted. Umbrella, cash and stock to boost her hustle. Mvua au jua haitamharibia biashara tena. Now let's go eat those chips," the former Jubilee diehard boasted.

Kwamboka was thrust into the limelight after she shared photos of herself in her kiosk and angry KOT reacted negatively due to her green dress which they termed as too short for work.