RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Find out why Millicent Omanga is trending

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenyans are talking about Mama Miradi

Senator Millicent Omanga
Senator Millicent Omanga

The tag "Millicent Omanga" is yet again a trending topic on Twitter following allegations from roadside chips vendor Bevalyne Kwamboka that she had not received any cash to upgrade her business as the nominated senator had earlier stated.

Recommended articles

In a tweet, Kwamboka stated; "For clarification, team @MillicentOmanga only bought waru za 350 came out of the vehicle with 5 umbrellas, took photos returned them and gave out one and two aprons. Hiyo mambo ya cash haikua plus stock ni ya 350. Hizo waru gunia kubwa i had bought and started the day."

twitter.com

Early this week, Senator Omanga put out a tweet indicating that her team visited Bevalyne business premise and provided her with stock, cash and other material to support her business.

"Bevalyne Kwamboka is now sorted. Umbrella, cash and stock to boost her hustle. Mvua au jua haitamharibia biashara tena. Now let's go eat those chips," the former Jubilee diehard boasted.

twitter.com

Kwamboka was thrust into the limelight after she shared photos of herself in her kiosk and angry KOT reacted negatively due to her green dress which they termed as too short for work.

She responded to the hate saying, "those questioning my dress in my business, get this clear, I got to school in the morning and attend classes and later come to sell chips. Do you want me to go to class with an apron?”

twitter.com

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi moves into new Sh141 million mansion in Karen

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his mother Mama Ngina. The family is one of the most well-connected in Kenyatta

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Nelius Mukami

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru