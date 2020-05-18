Political fireworks are expected at the Senate sitting this afternoon after Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang'ata announced he would kickstart the process of removing Senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto from senior positions.

the biggest victim of the purge will be Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki who Kang'ata said would be replaced after he failed to attend President Uhuru Kenyatta's PG meeting held at State House last week.

"Senator Kindiki was one of the senators who missed the State House meeting and no reason was given for not attending and we followed up asking for the reason or even a written apology but it was not forthcoming.

“Tomorrow (today) I will be drafting a motion that will be taken to the senate on Tuesday to recall deputy speaker… This will now be upon the House Business Committee. The move is because he has not given reasons why he did not attend the pg meeting,” said Kangata.

Ruto's allies who are serving in powerful committees of the Senate are also set to be axed including chairman for Senate's Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Samson Cherargei, Finance and Budget Committee chairperson, Mahamud Mohamed, Devolution Committee leader, John Kinyua.

Members of the Senate's Public Accounts and Investments Committee (PAC) Millicent Omanga and Mithika Linturi are also set to be de-whipped for defying the party leader.

The Senate changes came a week after President Kenyatta fired close Ruto allies, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika from the Majority Leader and Majority Whip respectively.

The purge is also reported to be proceeding to the National Assembly and could start taking shape as soon as this week.