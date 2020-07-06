President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the resumption of international flights in and out of the Kenyan territory from August 1, 2020.

The President also ordered the reopening of all domestic flights effective Wednesday 15th July "in strict conformity with all applicable protocols".

"Local Air Travel within the Territory of the Republic of Kenya shall resume effective Wednesday, 15th July, 2020; in strict conformity with all applicable guidelines and protocols from both the Ministry of Health and civil aviation authorities.

"International Air Travel into and out of the Territory of the Republic of Kenya shall resume effective 1st August, 2020; in strict conformity with all protocols from the Ministry of Health, local and international civil aviation authorities, and any additional requirements applicable at the ports of departure, arrival or transit," part of the President's speech read.

This comes after the President announced a ban on all flights in and out of Kenya in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in March 2020.

Kenya Airways flight

KQ counting losses

In March, the country closed her borders, canceled international flights, and imposed strict entry and quarantine requirements to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

National carrier Kenya Airways posted a net loss of Ksh12.98 billion for the year ended December 2019, compared to the Ksh7.558 billion loss posted a year earlier.

The loss, which was made pre-COVID-19, was largely expected, after KQ warned shareholders in December that it expected its net profit for the year ending December 2019 to decline by at least 25, on account of increased competition in the airline’s area of operations.