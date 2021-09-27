Footage shows Last moments of Ruaka man allegedly thrown from 6th floor of club

The late Brian Macharia is said to have broken a glass before he was assaulted by the bouncer.

His lifeless body which had fractures was later found on the ground floor of a six-story building where the club occupies the rooftop, with Macharia's family claiming he was thrown down. Three suspects are currently in police custody.

CCTV footage obtained from the club shows the last moments of the late Macharia on Saturday night.

According to the clip, the deceased is seen at 12.32 am at the club's kitchen area together with two other customers.

There appears to be an exchange of words as per the gestures seen between him and one of the chefs. After about two minutes, one of the chefs is seen leaving the kitchen and heads towards the club's entrance.

He comes back in the company of one of the club's bouncers and points at Macharia who appears intoxicated. The bouncer pounces on him and drags him out of the club.

Macharia appears to explain something to the bouncer who seems determined to force him out of the scene. At one point he tears his shirt and pushes him down on the floor. The bouncer continues to assault Macharia while dragging him on the floor.

Some revelers try to intervene but are kept off by other bouncers as the assault continues outside the club located at the sixth floor.

Some three men faced the wrath of the bouncer when they tried to help and it only took the intervention of a female colleague for him to stop.

Macharia would later try to access the club but the bouncer could hear none of it. He was assaulted and carried out by two other bouncers who try to lock him up at their store. He escapes from the bouncers and is seen bleeding while trying to defend himself before he was cornered and locked up inside the store.