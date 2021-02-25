Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has been appointed to a department of the National Treasury.

A Gazette Notice dated February 24, 2021, the former AG was appointed to chair the Public-Private Partnership committee by Treasury CS Ukur Yattani.

The committee's members are: Sadick Mustapha, Mohammed Abbey Mohamed, Janice Korir and Eunice Lumalia.

Since his resignation in February 2018, Prof. Muigai has also been appointed as one of the non-executive chairpersons of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Legal Education Council.

He served as Kenya's AG for seven years, between 2011 and 2018.