Former Deputy Speaker Maalim equates Ethiopia's TPLF to Nazis

In early November 2020, the Ethiopian government declared military offensive on the regional government of Tigray, a state bordering Eritrea in the northeast of the country.

The situation in Ethiopia has continued to escalate, with accusations of genocide, warnings of famine, and threats of sanctions.

The growing violence threatens to destabilize Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country, and the greater Horn region should it continue unabated.

State of emergency

What began as a war between the TPLF in Tigray and the Ethiopian government has led into a state of emergency being announced on Tuesday, November 2.

This is after TPLF claimed to have taken the key cities of Dessie and Kombolcha, both of which are near a main route into the capital, Addis Ababa.

The TPLF said it was considering marching on Addis Ababa, about 380km south of its forward position.

The governments of four of the country's 10 regions have called on Ethiopians to mobilize to fight against the Tigrayan forces, state-affiliated Fana TV said.

Where did it all begin?

The TPLF dominated national politics for nearly three decades, but lost much of its influence when Abiy took office in 2018 following years of anti-government protests.

Relations with the TPLF soured after the group accused Abiy of centralizing power at the expense of Ethiopia's regional states -- an accusation Abiy denies.

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda said that if the Tigrayan forces and their allies succeeded in removing the government, they would establish an interim replacement.

There would also need to be a national dialogue, Reda said, but Abiy and his ministers would not be asked to take part. "They will have their day in court," he said.

The conflict in what was once considered a stable Western ally in a volatile region has plunged around 400,000 people in Tigray into famine, left thousands of civilians dead and forced more than 2.5 million people in the north to flee their homes.

Troubling times ahead

Maalim is worried that if the world continues to ignore what is transpiring in Ethiopia, history will repeat itself.

"Everybody in Europe who witnessed NAZI’s & Hitler gaining in strength over time was worried for future of humanity in their part of the world.