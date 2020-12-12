Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has received the honour of the international Macky Sall Peace Award.

She received the Award of the Independent Center for Research and Initiatives for Dialogue (CIRID) 2019 Macky Sall Prize for Dialogue in recognition of her role of mediating peace through dialogue.

Defence CS Monica Juma received the award on her behalf at Dakar, Senegal on Friday.

"While this award is bestowed on Her Excellency Mama Ngina Kenyatta, its honour and impact goes beyond her. It is for our country Kenya, the East African region and every person and institution that privileges and promotes dialogue over any other options for human existence," CS Juma stated.

Defence CS Monica Juma receives the Machy Sall Peace Prize on behalf of Mama Ngina Kenyatta

The prize was accompanied by a €50,000 (Sh6,752,998.19) cheque in Mama Ngina's name.

"By awarding our Prize for Dialogue in Africa to Mama Ngina Kenyatta, we hope that the seed of peace she sowed will produce a bountiful harvest. To do this, we also have the duty to water the seed so that the garden of peace blooms," the prize committee noted.