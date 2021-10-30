Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan set to visit Kenya

The Special Adviser to Jonathan on Media, Ikechukwu Eze, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Eze said that Jonathan would be attending the three-day event, which was designed for High Representatives, Special Envoys and Special Representatives of the Chairperson of the Commission.

He said the event aimed at getting participants to brainstorm on ways of improving the impact of ongoing mediation efforts across the continent.

Jonathan is the Economic Community of West African States Special (ECOWAS) Envoy for Mali and also Chairman of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise.

He stated that the theme of the retreat is: “Improved Coordination and Harmonization for Impactful Mediation,” according to the invitation signed by AU’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.

Eze said the retreat would bring together the Chairperson of the Commission, senior Kenyan Government officials, as well as representatives of AU member states, regional organisations, international agencies and AU organs.

He added: “It will also provide participants an opportunity to reflect, take stock and review ongoing mediation efforts in the evolving conflict context on the continent, towards better coherence for more sustained impact.