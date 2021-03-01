COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli on Monday issued a statement on the proposed Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Bill, which has been sponsored by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, seeks to outlaw the possession of pornographic material.

In a statement on the Union's letterhead, Mr Atwoli outlined that the proposed law would mean a change in the ethical values for workers in Kenya.

He argued that due to the proliferation of such explicit content, unethical practices have continued to increase in wok places.

"Censorship of pornography will go a long way in also promoting and ensuring workers demonstrate good ethical behaviour at their places of work, as it has been noted, in a number of studies, that consumption of this content can be directly linked to unethical behaviour at places of work," the statement read in part.

Atwoli further reasoned that the Bill seeks to address a public health concern and not hinder freedom of speech or access to information.

He also listed concern for the future generations as a consideration for supporting the bill.

"Finally, and because we should, at all times, be concerned about the future generation, this censorship will go a long way in protecting our children who are currently being exposed to pornographic content whilst on the internet. Over and above this, the Bill will address the now common menace among our children that has been escalated by pedophiles," he added.