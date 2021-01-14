The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new fuel prices to last through the month between January 15 and February 14, 2021.

In a notice sent out on Thursday, EPRA announced a Sh.0.17, Sh.4.57 and Sh.3.56 per litre for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Kshs.106.99, Kshs.96.40 and Kshs.87.12 per litre respectively in Nairobi starting midnight on Thursday.

"The prices are inclusive of the 8% VAT in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Law (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No.194 of 2020

"The changes in this month's prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 1.51% from USD318.71 per cubic metre in November 2020 to USD323.52 per cubic metre in December 2020. Diesel increasing by 13.05% from USD293.88 to USD332.22 per cubic metre and Kerosene increasing by 9.27% from USD277.27 per cubic metre in November 2020 to USD302.97 per cubic metre in December 2020," the notice read in part.

EPRA maximum wholesale and retail petroleum prices in Kenya for January 15 to February 14, 2021