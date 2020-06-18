Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Wednesday went after Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru after her defection from the Tanga Tanga camp that supports Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 campaigns.

Kuria claimed that Waruguru turned against Ruto after she cheated on her husband who comes from Kericho and was dumped after the discovery.

The controversial MP went on to make personal attacks on the paternity of her children, which we cannot publish for legal reasons.

Kuria made the sensational claims after Waruguru hit out at Ruto;s Tanga Tanga camp during an interview on a popular Kikuyu television show.

Waruguru said her decision to abandon Tanga Tanga and Deputy President William Ruto was informed by a lot of reflection and wide consultations during her maternity leave.

She compared herself to the biblical transformation of Saul to Paul, saying she had seen the light and realized the error of her ways.

"We have been busy going round doing harambees and going to churches. In some cases, what was promised is not delivered. When I accompanied Ruto to Laikipia he promised several buses to schools and we are still waiting for them. Other regions are busy doing development projects and I have decided that I will not take my people to the Opposition," she stated.