The Kenyan government has signed a fresh tender with Chinese road construction company, China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).
Gov't awards Sh17.9B road construction tender to Chinese company
New tender signed
Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
Announcing the development on Monday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) outlined that CCCC will be involved in stage construction of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project.
"The project comprises of the following road sections: 257km of the Lamu-Ijara-Garissa (LAPSSET corridor), 113km of the Hindi-Bodhei-Basuba-Kiunga and 83km of the Ijara-Sangailu-Hulughu.
"The 453 kilometre project will be implemented at a cost of Sh17.9 billion and will take 36 months to construct," a brief from KeNHA read.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke