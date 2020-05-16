Over 100 families at sewage area in Ruai spent the night in the cold after their houses were demolished.

The houses were demolished following orders by the government to reclaim the contested area.

Kenyans on Twitter called out the government for the night evictions, which left families exposed to possible rainfall.

Ruai families spend night in the cold after government demolishes their houses

In April the government move to reclaim over 3,000 acres of land of the Dandora Estate Waste Sewerage Treatment Plant, located in Ruai.

Grabbed land

The Ministry of Water and the Ministry of Lands stated that all structures in the area allocated to the plant would be flattened.

Ruai families spend night in the cold after government demolishes their houses

In a joint statement, the two Ministries said: "Squatters illegally settled on the fringes of the sewage ponds are advised to immediately vacate the area, as all semi-permanent and permanent erected structures within the allocated parcel of land will be destroyed."

According to the government, land in Nairobi County that was meant for the development of sanitation facilities, treatment plants and storage facilities has been grabbed by Private Developers.