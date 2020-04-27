A section of Rift Valley residents will receive a sum of Sh50,000 from the government, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said on Sunday.

Mr Natembeya explained that the funds will be part of the cost for burial arrangements for the victims of recent mudslides in the region.

The government will also cover the cost of DNA tests to identify the remains of over 20 victims which are yet to be recovered.

So far, 18 bodies have been positively identified following the tragic incident in Chesegon along Marakwet-Pokot border a week ago.

"This tragedy is something we have never seen before. Huge rocks came from the hills with people totally battering their bodies into pieces. What we got downstream was just body parts. It will not be possible to get any more bodies, maybe just parts. Let us just accept this fact," Natembeya explained.

He added: "They will also get more donations to help rebuild their lives after the tragedy."