Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Mutunga was serving as the Chief of staff Nairobi County, a position he was appointed to on January 6, 2021. He took over from then-acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura after cabinet reshuffles.

On Tuesday, Kananu was sworn in as the third Governor of Nairobi County during an event that happened at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds.

Speaking during the swearing in, Kananu promised to restore the Capital's lost glory and ensure Nairobians get better and quality services.

former councillor Paul Mutunga Mutungi Pulse Live Kenya

Oath of Office

Ms Kananu’s swearing in took place in accordance with provisions of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019 and Article 74 of Constitution of Kenya, 2010. The function was prided on by Justice Lilian Mutende.

"My fellow Nairobians I have today take the Governors oath of office and sworn to truly and diligently serve the county of Nairobi without fear, favour or ill will. I commit to working for and with all of you,” said Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda.

Kananu who was the acting governor of Nairobi since the ouster of Mike Sonko in December 2020, also promised work closely with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) under Genenral Mohammed Badi.

Ann Kananu Mwenda sworn in as Nairobi Governor Pulse Live Kenya

On November 8th, Sonko accepted his losses after the Supreme Court paved the way for his substantive replacement.

The Supreme Court, dismissed his application to stop the swearing in ceremony of Ann Kananu as the Nairobi Governor.

“I concede defeat by accepting the Supreme court's verdict this afternoon. God's timing is the best and a time will come when he'll give me another chance to serve Kenyans in any capacity.