RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Kananu makes her first appointed as the 3rd Nairobi Governor

Nairobi Governor Anne Mwenda Kananu
Nairobi Governor Anne Mwenda Kananu

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda has nominated former councillor Paul Mutunga Mutungi as her deputy, a day after being sworn in.

Recommended articles

Mutunga was serving as the Chief of staff Nairobi County, a position he was appointed to on January 6, 2021. He took over from then-acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura after cabinet reshuffles.

On Tuesday, Kananu was sworn in as the third Governor of Nairobi County during an event that happened at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds.

Speaking during the swearing in, Kananu promised to restore the Capital's lost glory and ensure Nairobians get better and quality services.

former councillor Paul Mutunga Mutungi
former councillor Paul Mutunga Mutungi former councillor Paul Mutunga Mutungi Pulse Live Kenya

Oath of Office

Ms Kananu’s swearing in took place in accordance with provisions of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019 and Article 74 of Constitution of Kenya, 2010. The function was prided on by Justice Lilian Mutende.

"My fellow Nairobians I have today take the Governors oath of office and sworn to truly and diligently serve the county of Nairobi without fear, favour or ill will. I commit to working for and with all of you,” said Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda.

Kananu who was the acting governor of Nairobi since the ouster of Mike Sonko in December 2020, also promised work closely with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) under Genenral Mohammed Badi.

Ann Kananu Mwenda sworn in as Nairobi Governor
Ann Kananu Mwenda sworn in as Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu Mwenda sworn in as Nairobi Governor Pulse Live Kenya

On November 8th, Sonko accepted his losses after the Supreme Court paved the way for his substantive replacement.

The Supreme Court, dismissed his application to stop the swearing in ceremony of Ann Kananu as the Nairobi Governor.

“I concede defeat by accepting the Supreme court's verdict this afternoon. God's timing is the best and a time will come when he'll give me another chance to serve Kenyans in any capacity.

“I'm forever grateful for the opportunity I had working for you, I will continue doing so. For now, we leave everything to God. We live to fight another day, however, alluta continua as life must go on. Twendeni tukapige sherehe sasa," said Mike Sonko.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Governor Alfred Mutua lied - county official speaks out

Governor Alfred Mutua lied - county official speaks out

Islamic State officially claims responsibility for Uganda deadly attack

Islamic State officially claims responsibility for Uganda deadly attack

High profile diplomat lands in Nairobi

High profile diplomat lands in Nairobi

Motorists report heavy traffic on Thika Road, police checks

Motorists report heavy traffic on Thika Road, police checks

Ministry approves resumption of co-curricular activities in Kenyan schools

Ministry approves resumption of co-curricular activities in Kenyan schools

More than 100 soldiers in Kenya on standby to evacuate Britons from Ethiopia

More than 100 soldiers in Kenya on standby to evacuate Britons from Ethiopia

Update: 3 suicide bombers involved in Kampala attack

Update: 3 suicide bombers involved in Kampala attack

4 police officers jailed for killing British national in Diani

4 police officers jailed for killing British national in Diani

Trending

Alert: Expect uniformed NYS officers to knock on your door

National Youth Service (NYS) Commissioner Matilda Sakwa during a function at the NYS Paramilitary Academy

2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

File image of a past fire incident at a secondary school

Why Centum CEO James Mworia is under attack

Centum CEO, James Mworia with the late Chris Kirubi

Prison Break - Three terror suspects escape from Kamiti Prison [Photos]

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison