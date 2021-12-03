Waiguru joins "Sipangwingwi Challenge" to promote Kenyan talent [Video]

In an announcement on her social media platforms, Waiguru pledged to showcase the creativity of young Kenyans by letting them style her.

She posted a video of herself dancing to the Sipangwingwi song that has gone viral.

In the campaign, the governor will be taking photos showing her dressed in Kenyan-styled attire, ranging from mitumba, clothes from local fundis and Kenya designer wear.

The campaign has been dubbed “60 Days of Kenyan Style Hustle” and she hopes to also get other Kenyans to join her in appreciating the local talent.

"Please join me in the support and celebration of Kenyan style and creative hustle. Every day for the next 60 days I will share photos of me dressed in ‘Kenyan styled’ attire; from thrifted mitumba, your local fundi to Kenyan designer wear,” she said.

A past report by The Standard said that Kenya’s fashion industry had the potential of becoming a Sh35 billion market.

However, it has been struggling to rise to its potential due to cheap imports, lack of robert visibility and distribution.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been at the front of championing the Rivatext textile company which gave rise to his popular shirts.