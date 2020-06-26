Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has announced that he will vie for the presidency in the 2022 General Elections.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Governor Kibwana said he has heard please by Kenyans who have been asking him to vie for the seat.

"I have listened to the voice of Wanjiku asking me to run for the presidency in the coming election. I am available, ready and willing to be Wanjiku's President," Governor Kibwana said.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

"Will go all the way to the Ballot Box with Wanjiku in 2022. We must ensure devolution works for our communities," he added.

KOT persuasion

In 2018, Governor Kibwana revealed that he was considering running for president in 2022 as he finishes his last term as governor.

Professor Kibwana said that he would not mind running for the top seat if indeed he gets support from members of the public.

Kenyans on Twitter have been on an endless campaign to convince the governor to run for president due to his dedication to public service that makes him an ideal candidate.