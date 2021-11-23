Governors and Cabinet Secretaries skip Ruto meeting

DP Ruto has invited five Cabinet secretaries and the Council of Governors to the meeting held on Monday, November 22 at Karen but only Devolution CS Charles Keter showed up from Cabinet.

County chiefs were represented by Council of Governors Chairman and Embu Governor Martin Wambora, Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Prof Anyang Nyong'o (Kisumu), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Prof Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Dr Barchok Hillary (Bomet).

Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang’o, Chairperson of the Commission for Revenue Allocation Dr Jane Kiringai, PS Treasury Dr Julius Muia, PS Devolution Julius Korir, and County Executive Committee Members were also in attendance.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, the ODM's Deputy Party Leader, had previously indicated that he would not attend the meeting, citing Ruto and Raila's animosity.

"I will not be present...The battle lines have been set, and each person must stay in their designated lane. Raila Odinga has my complete support,” he said in a November 14 interview.

The council approved Laikipia County's request to borrow nearly Sh1 billion from the international market, making it the first county to do so since devolution began.

The meeting also approved a Sh370 billion allocation to counties.