Confusion has heightened over the identity of distributors of care packages that have since been found to have contained poisoned food products.

On Monday, the government, through Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga insisted that the care packages were part of food donations delivered by Deputy President William Ruto in collaboration with area MP Kimani Ichungwa.

Wanyanga dismissed Ichungwa and Ruto's claims that the food was distributed by political detractors, saying information from the security agencies and the local chief showed that the MP was the only person known to have been distributing food in the area.

The information has caused panic as the number of those hospitalized after consuming the food products rose to twelve. Some of the beneficiaries are now rushing to return the care packages through the area chief.

“The pastors were given food to distribute to their followers. People have started returning it to the chief in charge of Gikambura area where the food was distributed. I was not involved in the distribution. Nobody else has distributed food in that area. It came from Mr Ichung'wah and his team,” Wanyanga said.

The county commissioner, who represents the President and the national government at the county level, promised that action would be taken after the test results for the distributed food products were released by the government chemist.

Ichungwa, on his part, does not deny distributing the care packages in Gikambura but claimed that the poisoned batch was from a rogue distributor who had copied their branding to make it look like it came from his partnership with Ruto's private foundation.

The Office of the Deputy President on Monday issued a statement saying it had nothing to do with the poisoned batch which it claimed to have come from a rogue distributor out to achieve a political agenda.

"The William Ruto Foundation would like to categorically and unequivocally distance itself from the distribution of relief food that has affected residents of Kikuyu Constituency.The donations in question are NOT from the William Ruto Foundation."

"We sympathize with those who have been affected and pray for their speedy and full recovery. We shall follow up with the local leadership to assist them with medical care as is appropriate in consultation with Health officials. The Foundation only delivers relief packages through formal and known networks such as churches, Mosques and with the participation of local leaders to ensure track and trace mechanism. Reports from locals indicate that the strange food donations in question were hurriedly thrown from moving vehicles to unsuspecting public with fake branding, that is not from the Foundation."

"It is clear those behind the distribution of the contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons. It is revolting, despicable, callous and cruel to play with the health and lives of innocent human beings to score political points. Human life and dignity are higher than any political agenda. Those behind this incident are irresponsible, barbaric savages who have no place in civilized society. The William Ruto Foundation is not a political organization."