Toyota Kenya has announced the start of the hand over of 592 Toyota Land Cruisers LC76 and LC 79 models to the National Police Service.
Handover of 592 brand new police cars kicks off [Photos]
The hand over ceremony was held at the Kenya Motor Vehicle assembly plant in Thika.
The announcement was made during the presetation of the first batch of 81 vehicles on Friday, November 4.
Toyota Managing Director Arvinder Reel said he was proud to be part of the ecosystem keen on enhancing the security and service delivery to the Kenyan public.
"The handover could not have come at a better time, we have joined the world in celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Landcruiser models," he stated.
The event was part of the fifth phase of the leasing program that will see Toyota Kenya dispatch a total of 592 units over the next few weeks.
The fourth phase saw the NPS receive 800 vehicles from the manufacturer in 2018.
The lease program started in 2013 when the Kenyan Government through the National Treasury awarded Toyota Kenya the tender.
The tender for the initial 1,100 vehicles was awarded to the company in October 2013, with the first batch of the vehicles being delivered in December of that year.
Leasing allows a client to use a vehicle for a fixed period of time which could run up to five years while paying monthly fees as the dealer takes care of maintenance.
This allows users of leased vehicles to avoid the high initial capital cost that would otherwise be incurred if they choose to buy the vehicles.
According to the then Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich, the government would spend Sh3 billion each year leasing 1,200 cars for the police force.
