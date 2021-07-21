Joho snubs Wanjigi as battle for ODM presidential ticket hots up [Video]

Joho had hosted leaders to mark the holiday in Mombasa where he said that ODM would form the next government no matter whom would be the party’s flag bearer in 2022.

Naming the potential candidates for the ODM presidential ticket, Joho failed to acknowledge Wanjigi who has already declared is presidential bid on the party’s ticket.

“I am in ODM because I know one day I will be the president via the party. We have Wycliffe Oparanya, Raila and I. In the 2022 General Election, we will have Oparanya if not myself. If not Joho, it will be Raila and if not him then it will be me,” the Mombasa governor declared dimming Wanjigi’s prospectives.

This comes just as Wanjigi kick started grassroot campaigns to popularise his candidature to Kenyans.

The businessman has been convening forums in various locations and meeting Kenyans to listen to the problems affecting them.

On Wednesday, July 21, Wanjigi met Nairobians at popular K’Osewe Ronalo restaurant as well as Baba Dogo.

Other groups the billionaire has been meeting incude the Mt Kenya business community and Shauri Moyo residents.

The billionaire triggered debate after holding a meeting to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who is a vocal member of Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

So far, ODM has maintained that Odinga did not apply to be the party’s flagbearer in 2022, even though the former PM has been signalling a return to the ballot.

In a series of posts on social media, he has been articluating his vision to improve the economy and enrich the lives of Kenyans.

Apart from National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Wanjigi has been termed as the surprise candidate to watch.

The race which has largely been considered as a battle between career politicians is now likely to turn into a battle of the kingmakers.

At the moment, the state of affairs in Kenya looks badly in need of some brilliant new thinking.

Many of the experienced leaders are in a mess. The ruling party is hemorrhaging members, the deputy president is locked in a cold war with his boss, the opposition is non-existent and the economy is on its knees, the government’s cash crunch notwithstanding.

The political chessboard seems to be crying out for bold new moves. What might they be?

Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wanjigi are some of the individuals who have impacted Kenyan politics the most in the last two decades.