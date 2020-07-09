The head of the Presidential Escort Unit which guards President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned his officers against the use of the khat drug which has been cited as a public health hazard.

George Kerara, in a memo to his officers, banned the use of khat products miraa and muguka in all the camps and in respective work stations.

Kerara said the move was aimed at protecting officers, their families, and the state officials they protect.

"Please be informed that it has been noted with a high level of concern by this office that chewing of miraa and Muguka is posing a lot of health risks to our personnel and their families."

“Therefore, with the effect of the date of this signal today no presidential escort personnel or civilian residing within the camps will be allowed to chew miraa or muguka within the camps or workstation,” Kerara said.

Majority of the President's bodyguards reside at the State House compound which has recorded several cases of Covid19.

Miraa has been cited as providing a breeding ground for Covid19 given that the produce is picked and distributed by hand and is often used by groups of people which discourages safety guidelines issued by health experts.