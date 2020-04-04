Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has revealed that the number of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya has risen to 126.

This is after four more people tested positive for the virus.

The four new cases include 3 Kenyans and 1 Pakistani national.

The new cases are out of 372 tested samples. Two are imported cases and two local infections.

The CS revealed that 672 cases are being monitored while 1,100 people had been given a clean bill of health and discharged

A total of 1,866 people in quarantine have been tested, with184 to go.

Addressing the press on Saturday, the CS noted that most of the positive cases are fro people who are already in quarantine at various government facilities.

“Positive cases of people already in our quarantine facilities rank the highest; this poses a risk of more transmission, especially to those who have not taken seriously the distancing requirements.” stated Kagwe.