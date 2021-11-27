RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

CS Kagwe confirms hacking of Chanjo system, fake vaccination certificates

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Fake vaccination documents

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed the tampering of Kenya's Chanjo system, used to issue vaccination certificates.

In a statement to newsrooms, CS Kagwe conveyed that the system had been manipulated to issue certificates to persons who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The alert came as Kenya recorded the highest number of people vaccinated in a day - 110,909.

"For the first time since the vaccination exercise kicked off, we have recorded the highest number of vaccines administered on a single day. As of November 25th 2021, we recorded a total of 110,909 vaccines administered on a single day, 64,123 are first doses while 46,786 are second doses. We are happy that more people are presenting themselves for the first dose compared to last week.

"We would also like to point out that we have received media reports that there may be some people manipulating the Chanjo system to issue certificates to persons not vaccinated. The Ministry of Health has embarked on investigations into this matter and is warning anyone found culpable will be arrested, face disciplinary action and be charged in court," the CS warned.

He added that the tampering will be treated as a criminal act.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Pulse Live Kenya

New Covid-19 variant from South Africa

The CS did not address a new emerging crisis in the fight against the virus - a South African variant of Covid-19 which has been confirmed to be spreading faster than all others.

"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other (variants of concern).

"This variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage," a statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

The new strain has seen the United Kingdom issue a travel advisory against South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini.

According to statistics from Africa Data Hub, South Africa, Madagascar and Lesotho had reported more than 200% increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in seven days before Friday.

With 42 new infections reported on Friday, Kenya's positivity rate was recorded at 0.8%.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende

