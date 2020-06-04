Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday warned Kenyans on the much anticipated speech when President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the existing curfew and cessation of movement orders.

Kagwe said the talk of the country being reopened on Saturday June 6th was merely speculation because the health advisors were yet to agree on the way forwards.

The CS said health experts were analyzing the data regarding the best ways of reopening the country's economy and would shared with the President ahead of the Saturday speech.

"There is talk that Kenyans are tired of staying home but we are not blind. We are aware that most Kenyans are not staying home.The reason we have opened some areas such as restaurants is because we understood that some areas can be opened. But nobody has talked about reopening in the form that most of you assume."

"It is something that is being looked at by the experts and they will make a decision and advise the President on the same. Yesterday we spent the hold day with experts from universities such as UoN and JKUAT because we want to make the best decision for Kenyans," Kagwe stated.

On May 16th, President Kenyatta extended the national curfew to dawn curfew and the cessation of movement from four counties for a further 21 more days until June 6, 2020.

President Kenyatta, at the time, said he hoped the country would be ready to reopen by June 6th on condition that Kenyans observed safety guidelines issued by the government.

Social media has been awash with memes speculating on how Kenyans will react if the country completely reopens on June 6th.