High Court declares CAS position unconstitutional

Making the ruling on Tuesday, High Court Judge Antony Mrima noted that the provisions of the law had not been adhered to in creating the post.

President Uhuru Kenyatta created the CAS position at the advent of his second term in office.

A good number of the Ministries within the Executive arm of government have at least one CAS attached.

The Ministry of Health, for example, has two CAS's - Dr Rashid Aman and Dr Mercy Mwangangi.