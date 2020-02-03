The High Court has rejected Ferdinand Waititu's application to bar Kiambu Governor James Nyoro from naming deputy.

On Monday, Waititu asked the court to bar Nyoro from appointing a deputy governor pending hearing and determination of a case where he is challenging his impeachment.

He had also moved to the court challenging his impeachment and the process the county assembly of Kiambu and the senate followed in his ouster.

The state objected the application claiming his impeachment was done by two constitutionally recognized bodies and due process was followed even in the swearing-in of governor Nyoro.

Lawyer Kibe Mungai, who represented Nyoro opposed Waititu's application further filing a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case in Nairobi and not in Kiambu.

The Senate also opposed Waititu’s petition asking the impeached ex-Governor to file a formal application and argue it.

Nyoro was sworn in on Friday as the governor of Kiambu.