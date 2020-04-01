A majority of suspects who appeared in court in March were charged under the Sexual Offences Act, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has revealed.

Sexual offences accounted for 41 per cent of the 256 cases presented in court between March 16th and March 27th.

Robbery with violence was the second highest crime taking Kenyans to court having accounted for 17 per cent of the sum.

Infographic from DPP's office. Highest number of cases recorded in March involve Sexual Offences Act - ODPP

"Nyanza Region recorded the highest number of Sexual offences (24), Nairobi Region (20), Coast Region (20) and North Rift Region (20). Nairobi Region recorded the highest number of robbery with violence cases (26)," a brief from ODPP read in part.