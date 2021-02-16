A night school guard was on Tuesday morning found murdered at the school gate where he has been stationed for some time.

The guard's body was discovered in the morning as learners reported to the Kadie Primary School for the day's activities.

According to preliminary reports, the guard is said to have been murdered on Monday night though no suspects have been identified.

The circumstances around the guard's death remain unclear as police revealed that nothing had been stolen from the institution.

More to follow...