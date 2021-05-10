2 steps to access 2020 KCSE results being released today

A total of 751,150 candidates registered to do the exam in the Covid-plagued year 2020, an increase from 699,745 during the previous year.

Prof. Magoha said that the results would be accessible on the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) website, SMS platforms, county education offices, and the respective schools.

To check the results via SMS, parents, students, or other interested individuals are required to send the candidate’s index number followed by the initials KSCE to 20076.

Also, there should be no spacing after the index number's last number and the initials KCSE.

The SMS platform is available for all mobile networks and will be charged at Sh25 per request for results.

Due to the urgency and high demand for the results, sometimes the platform has delays and patience is required.

Pulse Live Kenya

The advantage of getting the results through the KNEC portal is that one is able to print the online results.

However, the results are only provisional because the Ministry of Education requires candidates to pick the results from their respective examination centres.