How Kirubi spent his final moments - Family reveals

Speaking during his requiem mass on Friday, June 18 at Faith Evangelistic Ministries church in Karen, the family revealed that Kirubi died of complications caused by brain cancer.

He experienced difficulty breathing on Sunday evening and was put on oxygen. However, the complications persisted and he passed on the following day.

He was surrounded by members of his family as he took his last breath.

In the week leading up to Sunday, his medical team had broken the sad news to him that his chances of surviving were slim.

Pulse Live Kenya

He began putting his affairs in order such as writing his will in which he bequeathed his vast wealth to those closest to his heart.

According to one of the staff from his medical team, Kirubi preferred being attended to at his home where he had built a state-of-the-art ICU.

Kirubi had in the past disclosed that the cancer had affected his eyes, lungs and kidneys.

Tributes

The requiem mass was attended by friends and family of the late businessman including ODM leader Raila Odinga who revealed that he recommended the hospital which Kirubi visited in the US for treatment.

“Chris was a visionary person who had a passion for excellence and wanted only the best for his country, Kenya," Odinga stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that the tycoon convinced him to negotiate his Vice President position with retired President Mwai Kibaki.

“We are here to celebrate a great Kenyan, a statesman,” Kalonzo added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were unable to attend and were represented by Rachel Ruto and Sports CS Amina Mohammed respectively.

"We appreciate Chris for all the lives that he touched. We are grateful to him and we say 'Rest in Peace, may the Lord Bless you,” Rachel eulogised.