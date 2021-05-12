How former matatu driver became DCI boss George Kinoti's personal assistant

In a detailed article on DCI Magazine, Mr Some revealed that he had worked as a matatu driver prior to joining the police service.

The former matatu driver disclosed that it was during his days as a driver that a traffic officer informed him of police recruitment.

"I walked to the police station and found no crowd seeking police jobs. I only saw a few police officers in uniform in strategic positions. I told myself how lucky I was to be the first one to turn up for the recruitment," Some narrated revealing that he had been late for the recruitment exercise.

After detailing a number of factors which had lowered his chances of being recruited, Some revealed that it was Assistant Inspector General Richard Ngatia who offered him a chance to join the force.

"I continued working as a matatu driver until the last day and reported to the Kenya Police College at Kiganjo in Nyeri County on May 3, 2003. In the course of my duties, my path and that of DCI Director George Kinoti crossed.