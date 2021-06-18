How Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday was celebrated in Kenya [Photos]

The hosting diplomat invited a number of prominent public personalities in Kenya to the colourful event which coincided with global celebrations in honour of the monarch.

Some of the notable figures who attended are Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairman Eliud Wabukala, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Rev. Dr Samuel Kobia, Environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti, journalist Jeff Koinange and Women's Rights Advocate Sadia Hussein.

Kenya is among the countries of the Commonwealth which marked the official Queen's birthday over the last few days.

Why Queen Elizabeth II has two birthdays

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926 and the day is commemorated as her birthday and she has normally celebrated this day with just her family.

A second date, on the second week of June, is also set aside as the monarch's official birthday celebration day.

The tradition began with the Queen's great grandfather, King Edward VII, whose real birthday was in November, a time when the country experiences unfavourable weather.